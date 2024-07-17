GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation promises house for dead sanitation worker’s mother

Parassala MLA C.K. Hareendran has extended support to identify a suitable land to construct the house, says Mayor

Published - July 17, 2024 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has promised to construct a house for the mother of sanitation worker N. Joy, who drowned while he was involved in cleaning up Amayizhanjan Canal in the capital earlier this week. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mayor Arya Rajendran said the Corporation would inform the State government about its willingness to provide a house to the bereaved mother.

“The death of Joy is deeply saddening. He was the sole breadwinner of his family. The Corporation will do everything possible to help the family. During the meeting with the Chief Minister and Minister for Local Self-governments on Monday, the Corporation had suggested plans to help the family from the civic body’s side, in addition to the State government’s compensation of ₹10 lakh,” said the Mayor.

The suggestion will be placed in the next meeting of the Corporation council. After the council’s approval, the decision will be submitted to the government. Parassala MLA C.K. Hareendran has extended support to identify a suitable land to construct the house, she said.

