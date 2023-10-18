Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on the lookout for agencies to revive biogas plants in disrepair

October 18, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With a good number of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation’s community biogas plants, installed in markets and other public places, falling into disrepair, the civic body is now looking for agencies to carry out maintenance work and run the plants.

Plans are also afoot to set up biogas plants in various public institutions in the city so that the waste management needs of these institutions are taken care of at the source level.

A rupture in the outlet pipes of the Corporation’s biogas plant at the Sreekariyam market early this year gave the public a clue about the state of upkeep of some biogas plants in the Corporation area. Slurry from the plant flowed into the adjacent road causing the stench to spread into the surrounding areas. Tankers had to be brought in soon to wash away the slurry from the entire stretch.

Technical know-how

Most of the nearly 20 biogas plants currently in the Corporation are close to a decade old, but due to lack of proper, periodic maintenance, many of them are out of order. The plants often go into a state of disrepair during the period between the maintenance contract running out and the renewal or signing of the next one. Lack of technical know-how in the running of the plants and dumping of waste unsuitable for processing in biogas plants also have caused some of the plants to malfunction. To address these issues, the civic body also plans to deploy engineers skilled in waste management to monitor and handle the upkeep of the plants.

The Corporation has now called for a tender from agencies for the repair, maintenance and upkeep of the biogas plant inside the Sreekariyam market. Similar tenders will be initiated for some of the other biogas plants which have remained non-functional. In the 2012-14 period, community biogas plants were set up in the major markets and public spaces, including Palayam, Sreekandeswaram, Peroorkada, Vattiyurkavu, Manacaud and Sreekariyam.

