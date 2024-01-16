GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation introduces jetting-cum-suction vehicle for septage waste collection

Public can log their requests for septage collection through the ‘Smart Trivandrum’ app, which can be downloaded from Google playstore

January 16, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation has introduced a jetting-cum-suction vehicle which will enable more effective collection and scientific processing of septage waste.

With the deployment of the vehicle, the difficulties in collecting waste with less moisture content will be solved to an extent. The jetter system will be used to spray a jet of water into the septic tank, which will then be collected by the suction pump along with the waste material.

Licensing system

The Corporation had introduced a licensing system for private vehicles for septage waste collection in 2019. The civic body introduced the licensing system after rampant illegal collection of septage waste across the city was noticed. The collected waste was often dumped in waterbodies in different places. After the introduction of the system, waste collected by the GPS-equipped trucks are taken to the treatment plant at Muttathara.

Public can log their requests for septage collection through the ‘Smart Trivandrum’ app, which can be downloaded from Google playstore. The user fee can be remitted online. When the vehicle reaches the waste treatment plant with the collected waste, the information will reach the control room (contact- 94964 34488) in the Corporation. Currently, one tanker owned by the Corporation and 33 private tankers are being used for septage collection activities. For collection of septage waste up to 5,000 litres, the rate is ₹3,540 and for waste up to 8,000 litres, it is ₹7,080. Panchayats and municipalities adjacent to the city are also making use of the service.

₹7-crore revenue

Over the past four years, a total of 33.5 crore litres of septage waste has been processed at the Muttathara plant. The Corporation has netted a revenue of around ₹7 crore, while the vehicle owners have earned ₹18 crore.

Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the Corporation aimed at further expanding the successful septage collection model, which had earned it national-level awards.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.