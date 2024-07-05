Thiruvananthapuram Corporation distributes scooters to the differently abled

Mayor Arya Rajendran on Friday inaugurated the distribution of tri-scooters to differently abled beneficiaries as part of the city Corporation’s Plan projects for 2023-24. Scooters with side wheels were distributed to a total of 25 beneficiaries. As part of the project, accurate statistics of differently abled persons in the city have been prepared and various schemes designed on the basis of the needs for various groups.

Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju presided over the function. Standing committee chairpersons, councillors, and officials were present.