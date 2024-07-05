GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation distributes scooters to the differently abled

Published - July 05, 2024 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran hands over a tri-scooter for the differently abled to a beneficiary in the city on Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran hands over a tri-scooter for the differently abled to a beneficiary in the city on Friday.

Mayor Arya Rajendran on Friday inaugurated the distribution of tri-scooters to differently abled beneficiaries as part of the city Corporation’s Plan projects for 2023-24. Scooters with side wheels were distributed to a total of 25 beneficiaries. As part of the project, accurate statistics of differently abled persons in the city have been prepared and various schemes designed on the basis of the needs for various groups.

Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju presided over the function. Standing committee chairpersons, councillors, and officials were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.