Thiruvananthapuram Corporation council meeting disrupted over water supply crisis

The unprecedented four-day water supply disruption in Thiruvananthapuram city led to an uproar in the Corporation council too, as a meeting on Wednesday concluded without any discussions due to protests by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As soon as the council meeting began, the BJP councillors stood up and began sloganeering, accusing the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation authorities of having failed to provide drinking water to the residents when the supply was disrupted for days.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors also protested over the issue. The women councillors of the BJP went up on the Mayor’s dais, blocking her view, leading to protests from Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors, who accused the BJP of resorting to undemocratic methods. As the protests continued, the agenda items were passed without discussion within minutes.

Later in the evening, a press release from the Mayor’s office said that the Corporation had distributed drinking water in all the wards that had faced disruption. A total of 136 tankers, including some that were rented from outside, were used for this purpose, with 17,888 kilolitres of water distributed in 1,823 trips. A round-the-clock control room was maintained for this purpose, and the demand from all places was met.

