Thiruvananthapuram Corporation conducts trial run of RDF plant

Published - August 09, 2024 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The plant can process as much as one tonne of waste materials per day. The generated material can be used as fuel in cement factories.

The Hindu Bureau

The trial run of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation’s Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) plant was carried out at the Sanmathi Park in Chala on Friday in the presence of Minister for Local Self-Government department M.B. Rajesh and Mayor Arya Rajendran. The plant is used to generate fuel through the processing of legacy waste which is hard to segregate.

According to the Corporation’s officials, the plant can process as much as one tonne of waste materials per day. In a single cycle of 15 minutes, 40 kg of waste can be processed. The generated material can be used as fuel in cement factories.

Currently, much of the non-recyclable, non-biodegradable waste is being transported directly to cement factories in Tamil Nadu. Since this is not a permanent solution, the government plans to set up at least one RDF plant in each district.

