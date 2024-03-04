Thiruvananthapuram Corporation chosen for Smart City 2.0

March 04, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation has been chosen for the Smart City 2.0, a follow-up to the Union government’s urban improvement scheme. According to a statement from Mayor Arya Rajendran, a total of 36 cities which were part of Smart City 1.0 were shortlisted, from which 18 cities were finally chosen for the scheme based on an interview conducted last month.

For the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the Mayor, the Secretary and the Smart City CEO had attended the interview. The Corporation was chosen for the Smart City project in 2017. Projects worth ₹1,135 crore are currently being implemented under the scheme. For Smart City 2.0, the funding will primarily for waste management projects.

The projects under Smart City 1.0 are supposed to be completed by June 2024, the scheme’s deadline. The civic body authorities expressed confidence in completing all the projects chalked out under the scheme by that timeline. Ms. Rajendran said that with the city’s selection for Smart City 2.0 scheme, the city’s waste management issues can be fully addressed.