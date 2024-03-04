GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation chosen for Smart City 2.0

March 04, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation has been chosen for the Smart City 2.0, a follow-up to the Union government’s urban improvement scheme. According to a statement from Mayor Arya Rajendran, a total of 36 cities which were part of Smart City 1.0 were shortlisted, from which 18 cities were finally chosen for the scheme based on an interview conducted last month.

For the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the Mayor, the Secretary and the Smart City CEO had attended the interview. The Corporation was chosen for the Smart City project in 2017. Projects worth ₹1,135 crore are currently being implemented under the scheme. For Smart City 2.0, the funding will primarily for waste management projects.

The projects under Smart City 1.0 are supposed to be completed by June 2024, the scheme’s deadline. The civic body authorities expressed confidence in completing all the projects chalked out under the scheme by that timeline. Ms. Rajendran said that with the city’s selection for Smart City 2.0 scheme, the city’s waste management issues can be fully addressed.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.