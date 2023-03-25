Thiruvananthapuram Corpn Budget pitches for basic infrastructure development and waste management

March 25, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation’s ₹1,504.28-crore Budget for the financial year 2023-24, with a projected surplus of ₹135.88 crore presented by Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju on Saturday, has made considerable allocations for the development of basic infrastructure and waste management along with major allocations as part of the aim to turn the capital into a carbon neutral city by 2035.

But, the surplus of ₹527.7 crore in the revised Budget for the previous year is one of the highest in recent years.

One of the major allocations is for a slum improvement and housing programme for which ₹160 crore has been set aside, out of which ₹125 crore is for housing projects, while the remaining is for general developmental activities. As part of the Carbon neutral city project, an amount of ₹55 crore has been allocated. More vehicles will be added to the city’s fleet of electric buses with the Corporation planning to buy 100 e-buses for the KSRTC this year. A hundred e-carts will be provided for Haritha Karma senas for waste management activities in all the wards. Two hundred electrical/manual hybrid bicycles will be purchased to promote a public cycle-sharing culture in the city.

The Corporation also plans to shift all the streetlights completely to LED this year. Solar panels will be fixed in government buildings and the Corporation’s own buildings. Subsidy will be provided to as many as 35,000 persons to set up solar panels at their houses. The civic body has also promised a 10% reduction in property tax for green certified buildings, which are built using low carbon emission technologies.

The second phase of the ‘My City, Beautiful City’ waste management programme is set to be launched, with a total allocation of ₹43 crore for waste management activities. Along with the material collection facilities currently operating in 78 locations, mini MCFs will be opened in all the wards for non-biodegradable waste collection and segregation. Hundred more aerobic bins will be installed. Trash booms will be installed at the inlets to water bodies to prevent non-biodegradable waste from polluting rivers, canals and the coast. The Budget also makes a commitment to expand the sewerage network, which is now limited to 43 wards, to all the 100 wards within the next seven years.

As part of the ₹322 crore allocation for improving basic infrastructure, a major project will be the construction of 10 model roads in the city. New market buildings, parking complexes, community halls, hospital buildings, and bridges are also part of the plan. An amount of ₹10 crore has been allocated for the initial phase of the Vilappilsala township project.

An allocation of ₹58 crore has been made for the health sector, with promises to increase the number of palliative care units and health and wellness centres. Laboratory facilities will also be made available in all primary and community health centres. The Budget makes a total allocation of ₹40 crore for poverty alleviation projects and to promote entrepreneurship. A comprehensive education package gets an allocation of ₹60 crore.

Under a special package of ₹94 crore for the development of sections requiring special attention, women’s welfare gets an allocation of ₹36 crore, children’s welfare ₹28 crore, youth welfare 8.35 crore, projects for the differently abled 10.38 crore, and projects for senior citizens get an allocation of ₹10.2 crore. Five hundred more neighbourhood groups will be formed under Kudumbashree in the city. Electric autorickshaws will be provided for 100 women. Financial aid will be provided for 2,000 families headed by women for house construction.

Under total allocations of ₹28 crore for the coastal regions, the projects include distribution of motorcycles with ice box for fish vendors, subsidy for purchase of traditional boats and catamarans, and allocations to aid the education of children from the sector. The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities get a total allocation of ₹22 crore with allocations for housing, education, and other social sector projects.