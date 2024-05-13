Thiruvananthapuram continues with stellar show in CBSE exams

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) maintained a comfortable edge over other regions in the Class XII and Class X results.

The region, comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep, registered a pass percentage of 99.91 for the second consecutive year in Class XII, ahead of Vijayawada with 99.04 and Chennai with 98.47.

In Class X, the region topped with a pass percentage of 99.75. It was 99.91 last year. Vijayawada was in second position this year with 99.6%, followed by Chennai with 99.3%.

The results were declared on Monday.

The national overall pass percentage in Class XII is 87.98, 0.65 percentage points more than last year. In Class X, it is 93.6, up by 0.48 percentage points from that last year.

In the region, of the 39,837 students who appeared for the Class XII examination, 39,802 passed. Of them, 19,548 were boys (99.87%) and 20,254 girls (99.95%).

Kerala has a pass percentage of 99.91. As many as 13 students appeared for the exam from Lakshadweep. Of them, all passed, registering a pass percentage of 100%.

Kendriya Vidyalayas in the region have a pass percentage of 99.94, up from 99.89 last year. Here, of the 3,085 students who appeared for the examination, 3,083 passed. Of them, 1,379 were boys (99.93%) and 1,704 were girls (99.94%).

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas also improved their performance, registering a pass percentage of 100 – all 876 students passed. The pass percentage was 99.91% last year.

Of the 412 differently abled students who took the examination, 411 passed, registering a pass percentage of 99.76. Of them, 31 students had more than 90% marks, and six more than 95.

Class X

Of the 60,424 students who appeared for the Class X examinations from the region, 60,272 passed. Of them, 30,043 were boys (99.66%) and 30,229 were girls (99.83%).

In Kerala, the pass percentage was 99.79. In Lakshadweep, where 443 students sat for the exam, 415 passed, registering a pass percentage of 93.68.

Kendriya Vidyalayas in the region recorded a pass percentage of 99.98 for the second consecutive year. Here, of the 4,255 students who sat for the exam, 4,254 (2,045 boys and 2,209 girls) passed. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas maintained their pass percentage of 100 this year too. Here, an equal number of boys and girls passed – 542.

Of the 732 differently abled students who took the examination, 727 passed, recording a pass percentage of 99.32. Of them, 48 had more than 90% marks and five more than 95.

This year, 40% of the questions asked in the examinations were competency based.

No merit list has been declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition. It has also not awarded first, second, or third divisions. However, merit certificates will be issued to 0.1% of the students who scored highest marks in subjects.

