GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thiruvananthapuram Collector’s letter to Railway from May surfaces day after canal accident

Invoking Disaster Management Act, Collector had sought steps from Railway to remove waste from Amayizhanjan canal passing through railway tunnel at Thampanoor

Published - July 14, 2024 09:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the city Corporation released a notice it had issued on June 19 demanding the Railway authorities to clean the section of the Amayizhanjan canal that passes through the Railway premises, another order of a similar nature issued by District Collector Geromic George on May 29 also came out in the public sphere.

As per the order issued by the Collector, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, invoking the provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the Railway authorities must take immediate action to remove the debris and waste substances obstructing the proper flow of the canal that passes through the railway tunnel at Thampanoor.

After a sanitation worker went missing inside the canal on Saturday, the Corporation authorities have accused the Railway authorities of being lax in cleaning the section of the canal that passes through Railway property. According to the Corporation, its sanitation workers were not allowed inside railway property due to which it had demanded the Railway to carry out the work on its own.

A notice issued by the Corporation to the regional manager, Southern Railway division on June 19 says that work on the canal under the Major Irrigation department remains pending at the section which passes under the rails, near the Parcel office and near the Power House Road.

The Railway authorities have maintained that it has never stopped any Corporation worker from carrying out their work inside the railway premises. M.R. Viji, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Southern Railway, who spoke to media persons on Sunday said that the Corporation used to carry out the work earlier, but over the past two years had requested the Railway to do it.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.