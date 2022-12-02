  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

Thiruvananthapuram city to host meet on transactional analysis

December 02, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 200 enthusiasts of transactional analysis (TA) will converge here for five days of brainstorming next week to further explore the scope of the psychological tool to counter rising marital disharmony, suicides and use of narcotic drugs among the youth.

The 49th National Conference on ‘Autonomy through TA & Triology’ will be held in the city from December 7 to 11. The event is being organised by the Institute of Counselling and Transactional Analysis (ICTA), Kochi, and hosted by TA Community, Thiruvananthapuram.

The conference will feature paper presentations on counselling, psychotherapy, education and organisation.

In addition, there will be sessions for poster presentations.

