Thiruvananthapuram city schools do well in ISC, ICSE exams

May 06, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Students in city schools put up a good performance in the ISC (Class XII) and ICSE (Class X) examinations, the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday.

Joanna Marilyn Shelley topped Holy Angels’ ISC School, Nanthancode, in the Science stream with 99.5% marks. Vismaya Mohan M. was second with 95.5% and Ananya H.R. third with 94.25% marks.

In Commerce, Aliya A.S. grabbed the first position with 93% marks. B. Nithya Abhirami was second with 92% marks, and Ann Martin Shimy third with 88.25%.

Ciena Nise topped the ICSE examination with 99.8% marks. Diya Mary Sajan was second with 98.8% marks, and Theertha Uday third with 98.6% marks. As many as 126 of the 157 students who appeared for the examination secured distinction.

At St. Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal, Anoushka Ranjan Kuriakos secured the first spot in the ISC Science stream with 99.25% marks. Athira S.J. was second with 99% and K. Cynthia Fedora third with 98.75% marks.

In Commerce, Abhinav Anil was the topper with 91.75% marks.

In Humanities, M.P. Gargi secured the first position with 97.25% marks, followed by Janaki Sitara with 92.25%, and Bhavana K.S. with 91% marks.

In the ICSE examinations, Durga B.S. and Siddharth Kumar Gopal shared the first position with 99.2% marks. Ria Ann Abraham and Shreya S.K. bagged the second and third positions, respectively, with 99% and 98.8% respectively.

At Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, Ardra S. Hari was the school topper with 98% marks in the ISC examinations. Shreya Vinod secured the second spot with 97.75% and Parthiv Sathish was third with 97.5% marks. 82 of the 112 students who took the examinations secured distinction.

In the ICSE examinations, Niranchan R. Nair topped the school with 98.8% marks. Girivardhan A.R. was second with 98.4%, and Dhruva S. Saju third with 98% marks. As many as 170 of the 230 students who sat for the examinations secured distinction.

Malavika Arun with 97.75% topped L’ecole Chempaka Silver Rocks, Edavacode, in the Science stream in the ISC examinations. Devashree Vishnudas and Keerthana Manoj Nair were in second and third positions with 97% and 96.5% marks, respectively.

In Commerce, Nayana Shyju was the topper with 94.25%, followed by Prerana Rao and Nandana Nair with 93.75% and 93.5%.

In Humanities, Malavika Deepak grabbed the first position with 95.75% marks. Joel Sanu and Lakshmi C.S. scored 95.5% and 95.25% to secure the second and third spots.

In the ICSE examinations, Juhi Fathima Lulu secured the top spot with 98.8% marks. Ashwin Nair V. and Shaina Elizabeth Mathews shared the second position with 98.6% marks, followed by Nidhi Aby with 98.4% marks.

Sneha Elza David was the topper at Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar, in the ISC examinations with 96.25%. Meenakshi A. and Thejas Arun secured the second and third position, respectively, with 96% and 95.75% marks. 57 of the 71 students who sat for the examination secured distinction.

Advaith Krishna R.A. and Diya Nair shared the first rank in the school in the ICSE examination with 98.2% marks. Mohammed Rizwan N. and Pranav S. grabbed the second and third spots with 98% and 97.8% marks, respectively. As many as 152 of the 161 students who appeared for the examination bagged distinction.

At Loyola School, Sreekaryam, Abhinav Chandrasekhar and George Thomas Saji shared the first position with 96% marks in the ISC examination. Kevin Salins came second with 95.75% marks. 35 of the 37 students who took the examination secured distinction.

In the ICSE examination, Niketh Jan S.H. was the school topper with 98.4% marks. Kishan Sivadas and Muralikrishna Ashok shared the second spot with 98.2% marks. As many as 84 of the 85 students who sat for the examination got distinction.

At St. Teresa of Avila ICSE School, Neyyattinkara, Diya Navami secured the first position in the ICSE examination with 97.8% marks. Afeef A. and Ajosiya S.S. shared the second spot with 97.2%. Ashlin. A.S. grabbed the third position with 93.8% marks. Of the 21 students who appeared for the examination, 20 passed with distinction.

At Nazareth Home English Medium School, Balaramapuram, Riya P. Raju was the school topper in the ISC examination with 90.2% marks. Sona Singh B.K. and Devananda S.R. were in the second and third position with 88.7% and 88.2%, respectively. Nine of the 20 students who sat for the examination secured distinction.

In the ICSE examination, Athul M. Sivan topped with 96.2% marks. Ashika G.S. and Diya Krishna D.G. followed with 93.9% and 93.6% marks, respectively. As many as 30 of the 51 students who took the examinations secured distinction.