Thiruvananthapuram City police urge caution against online financial fraud

Published - May 09, 2024 06:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In such frauds, racketeers extort money from victims posing as CBI officers or senior police officers

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Cell has registered five cases so far this year related to online financial fraud where racketeers extort money from victims posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers or senior police officers.

Victims are tricked into transferring huge sums into the bank accounts of the fraudsters after being threatened with the information that parcels addressed to them contain drugs and cash. The five cases registered in 2024 alone involve ₹60.7 lakh.

The cyber cell had registered three cases in 2023 involving ₹2.86 crore. The City police have urged the public to alert the police on the number 1930 within one hour of the occurrence of such crimes, as this increases the chances of recovering the money.

