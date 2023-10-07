Thiruvananthapuram City police to enhance crackdown on drug use using rapid screening device

October 07, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The City police has added to its inventory a rapid drug screener that will enable the law enforcers to identify users of intoxicants. The equipment is aimed at enhancing road safety measures and reining in anti-social activities.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, inspections will be intensified using the newly procured ‘mobile test system’ by a special team led by the Assistant Commissioner in charge of the Narcotics Cell.

He said the system has registered early success with many people nabbed after being tested positive using the equipment a day ago. It is capable of identifying people who have consumed intoxicants including MDMA, ganja and other narcotic substances.

Prevents delay

With system analysis printouts on location, the handheld analyser prevents delays that occur in obtaining the results through conventional methods. The results that are processed using oral fluid samples can be stored in a memory card in the device and can be printed or downloaded.

Mr. Nagaraju added stringent action will be adopted against those found to drive at excessive speeds and in a dangerous manner under the influence of such substances. Checks will also be bolstered at bus stations and other places that have been gathering points for such persons.

Request to public

The police have urged the public to convey information on drug users using the Yodhavu mobile application or by contacting 9995966666 to assist the police track them down as well as the suppliers. Information can also be provided by contacting the Narcotics Cell at 9497927797. The confidentiality of the informants will be ensured, the police said.