ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram City police introduce wheel locks to curb illegal parking

August 22, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A wheel lock attached on a car for illegal parking at Thampanoor. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have taken the ‘wheel lock’ route to curb illegal parking that obstructs traffic movement in the city.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) C.H. Nagaraju said on Tuesday that the traffic enforcement unit has commenced the crackdown by locking vehicles that are parked for long periods in violation of traffic rules and hindering the passage of pedestrians and other vehicles. These locks can be unlocked only by police officers.

Wheel locks will be attached to two-wheelers and cars found to be parked in undesignated areas. These will be towed away using recovery vehicles after a certain period of time. Legal proceedings will also be initiated against erring motorists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nagaraju said the drive will focus on vehicles parked haphazardly and motorists who park their vehicle on roadsides and travel to far-off places.

He also sounded caution against parking vehicles carelessly during the Onam festivities when the arterial roads of the capital city are likely to witness heightened traffic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US