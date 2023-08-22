HamberMenu
Thiruvananthapuram City police introduce wheel locks to curb illegal parking

August 22, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A wheel lock attached on a car for illegal parking at Thampanoor.

A wheel lock attached on a car for illegal parking at Thampanoor. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have taken the ‘wheel lock’ route to curb illegal parking that obstructs traffic movement in the city.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) C.H. Nagaraju said on Tuesday that the traffic enforcement unit has commenced the crackdown by locking vehicles that are parked for long periods in violation of traffic rules and hindering the passage of pedestrians and other vehicles. These locks can be unlocked only by police officers.

Wheel locks will be attached to two-wheelers and cars found to be parked in undesignated areas. These will be towed away using recovery vehicles after a certain period of time. Legal proceedings will also be initiated against erring motorists.

Mr. Nagaraju said the drive will focus on vehicles parked haphazardly and motorists who park their vehicle on roadsides and travel to far-off places.

He also sounded caution against parking vehicles carelessly during the Onam festivities when the arterial roads of the capital city are likely to witness heightened traffic.

