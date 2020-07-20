Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner inspects critical containment zone

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 July 2020 16:16 IST

Balram Kumar Upadhyay commenced his tour from Chirayinkeezhu and visited Kadakkavoor, Anchuthengu, Kadinamkulam and Thumba before concluding the tour in Vizhinjam

Inspector General and Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay on Monday toured the district’s coastal belt, which has been designated COVID-19 critical containment zone, to take stock of the triple lockdown restrictions that were in place in the region.

In view of the worsening pandemic situation in the coastal areas, the government recently designated the senior officer as the special officer tasked with coordinating security arrangements in the zone that comprised areas that came within the jurisdiction of both the Thiruvananthapuram city and rural police districts,

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Upadhyay commenced his tour from Chirayinkeezhu and visited Kadakkavoor, Anchuthengu, Kadinamkulam and Thumba before concluding the tour in Vizhinjam.

Besides interacting with various cross-sections of the public, he visited police stations and address police personnel during the visit.

For effective enforcement, the government has divided the entire coastal stretch of the Thiruvananthapuram district into three zones – Edava to Perumathura, Perumathura – Vizhinjam and Vizhinjam – Pozhiyoor – and assigned senior IAS and police officials for the containment operations in each zone.

Meanwhile, the spike in COVID-19 cases, including many without any source of infection, across Thiruvananthapuram has prompted the district administration to declare more containment zones. The entire Perunkadavila gram panchayat, Venjaramoodu ward in Nellanad grama panchayat and Mekkola ward in Kollayil grama panchayat have come under stringent curbs.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has ceased operations in its Venjaramoodu depot.