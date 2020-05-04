Thiruvananthapuram becomes pandemic-free again

The district became COVID-19-free yet again on Monday after two patients being treated in the Government Medical College Hospital here tested negative for the infection.

A 68-year-old Tamil Nadu native, who hails from Melpalai in Kanyakumari, and a 48-year-old Neyyattinkara native recovered from the illness less than a week after they were diagnosed with the disease.

170 under surveillance

The district authorities placed 170 people under surveillance as part of the ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic. Ninety-two people were excluded from quarantine after completing the isolation period.

A total of 2,774 people are currently quarantined in the district. Among them, 2,637 people were quarantined in their homes. Nine people were admitted to various hospitals with symptoms of the disease, while 14 people were discharged on the day.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police booked 133 people for violating the lockdown curbs and seized 95 vehicles. As many as 150 people were penalised for failing to wear masks.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police registered cases against 415 people, arrested 430 people and confiscated 244 vehicles. The district showed its first signs of limping back to normalcy as restrictions were considerably relaxed with the third phase of lockdown in force. In view of the considerable increase in vehicular flow, several traffic signals were switched on city roads after a hiatus of nearly one-and-a-half months. While several commercial outlets functioned, the prevailing confusion over the enforcement of restrictions in the Chala market deterred many traders from conducting business. The restrictions imposed by the police for vehicle entry within the market area also appeared to have hampered sales. Despite the government’s plea, the public came out in large numbers.