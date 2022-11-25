  1. EPaper
Thiruvananthapuram-based printing firm bags national awards

November 25, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The city-based Orange Printers Pvt Ltd has received two national awards, including the Chanakya award for the Best Printer in India – 2022 and the Annual Corporate Collateral award, instituted by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI).

Orange Printers was chosen for the awards for outstanding quality in printing coffee table books and for their standard of operations in serving clients across the country.

Its managing director Roy Thomas and executive director Sajith B.S were among those who received the awards at a function organised as part of the 16th global communications conclave of the PRCI in Kolkata recently.

