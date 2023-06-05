Thiruvananthapuram airport witnesses record 3.68 lakh passengers in May

June 05, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram international airport has witnessed a record number of passengers in May compared to the same period during the previous year. As many as 3.68 lakh passengers, including 1.93 lakh domestic and 1.75 lakh international passengers, travelled through the airport in May – the highest monthly figure in the post-pandemic period – registering an increase of 26% compared to May 2022.

The average number of daily passengers also increased to 11,879 in May. The highest daily passenger footfall of 12,939 in the month was clocked on May 25. The number of daily services averaged around 80, while a total of 2,337 air traffic movements took place in May.

The number of weekly services to foreign countries has increased to 117, while the number of services to other cities in the country has gone up to to 151.

Various projects are under way to improve infrastructure and safety in line with the increase in passenger traffic, said a release from the airport here on Monday.

BR code scanners have been installed at the entry gates of the terminals for passengers to easily complete the security procedures. Thiruvananthapuram airport is the first airport in the State to have an e-gate system.