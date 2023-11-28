Thiruvananthapuram airport wins laurels at Greentech Environment Awards

November 28, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has bagged the Environmental Excellence Award at the 23rd Annual Greentech Environment Awards 2023 for outstanding performance in the Emission Reduction initiatives undertaken.

The Greentech Environment Award is a celebration of outstanding contributions to environmental preservation, acknowledging the dedicated efforts of individuals, teams, units, projects, and organisations. The award was presented to the airport on November 24, during a ceremony held in Jammu and Kashmir, said a released issued here.

“The airport has been working diligently to advance sustainability at our airport and in the surrounding communities. We are investing in innovation to drive environmental stewardship while at the same time determined to meet its sustainable development goals of improving waste management, water and wastewater management, air quality, energy management, reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions, building healthy communities, and contributing to the vitality and longevity of the region’s economy by encouraging tourism,” said the release.

