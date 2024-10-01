Thiruvananthapuram airport wins Gold Award for energy efficiency 

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award in the Airport Sector under Facility Category at the Society of Energy Engineers and Managers (SEEM) Awards held in New Delhi. Thiruvananthapuram airport received this award for its numerous sustainable and energy-efficient initiatives like cutting down emission rates including 70% conversion of fossil fuel powered conventional vehicles to electric vehicles.
Published - October 01, 2024 09:42 pm IST