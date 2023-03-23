ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram airport to operate 25% more weekly flights in summer schedule

March 23, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The summer schedule will be effective from March 26 till October 28.

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has announced its summer schedule with 25% more weekly flight operations compared to the ongoing winter schedule. The summer schedule will be effective from March 26 till October 28. A total of 582 weekly operations will be undertaken in the summer schedule against 469 operations in the ongoing winter schedule. Moreover, the summer schedule will have additional services to 9 destinations.

International Sector

The weekly air traffic movements (ATMs) will increase by 15% from the current 224 weekly flights to 258 during summer. Oman Air will start daily service to Muscat. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will start five additional weekly departures to Abu Dhabi. Air India Express and Sri Lankan Airline will also start two additional weekly departures to Dubai and Colombo, respectively. One additional weekly departure will be started by Air India Express to Abu Dhabi and Muscat, Kuwait Airways to Kuwait, Maldivian to Male respectively. 

Domestic sector

The ATMs will increase by 34% from the current 245 weekly flights to 324 for summer. Indigo will start second daily service to Hyderabad, while Air India will add one more daily service to Mumbai from current two daily services. Vistara will also start new daily service to Mumbai, while Indigo will start Patna and Nagpur services with one stop at Bengaluru and Pune, respectively.

