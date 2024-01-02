GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thiruvananthapuram airport to add three more international services to various destinations

Three new flights and record footfall of 4 lakh passengers in December

January 02, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Pilots wave the national flags of India and UAE after the first flight of Etihad Airways between Thiruvananthapuram and Abu Dhabi landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday.

Pilots wave the national flags of India and UAE after the first flight of Etihad Airways between Thiruvananthapuram and Abu Dhabi landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday.

Buoyed by the increasing passenger patronage for its services, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has decided to spread its wings further by increasing the number of international services right from the beginning of 2024. The weekly air traffic movements (ATMs) will see a sharpjump in January and February, with three more new flights being introduced from the airport to various destinations. 

Etihad Airlines has now started a daily service to Abu Dhabi from Thiruvananthapuram, while Oman-headquartered Salam Air will launch a new service to Muscat from January 3. Initially, the Muscat service will be on Wednesdays and Sundays. Oman Air is currently operating this route. Further, AirAsia will start service to Kuala Lumpur from February 21. The service is on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. This route is also served by Malaysia Airlines.

Record footfall

With the addition of three more flights in the international sector, the weekly ATMs will witness an increase from the current 1,100 to over 1,200 a week. The passenger traffic through the airport has also witnessed a record footfall of over 4 lakh passengers in December, the highest after the takeover of the airport by Adani Group, compared to 3.25 lakhs clocked in December 2022. The previous highest was 3.6 lakh passengers handled in November 2023.

The concessionaire of the airport has earned a total revenue of ₹350 crore from the Thiruvananthapuram airport since its takeover in October 2021.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.