Thiruvananthapuram airport sees record growth in passenger, air traffic in Q1

Published - July 17, 2024 07:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Over 1.26 million passengers travelled through the airport in the first quarter of this fiscal, an increase of 21% from the previous fiscal. Air traffic movements go up by 14%

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has witnessed a record increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25. Over 1.26 million passengers travelled through the airport, an increase of 21% compared to the first quarter number of 1.038 million passengers in the previous fiscal.

The city airport now handles an average of 4 lakh passengers monthly. Of the total 12.6 million passengers, 6.61 lakh were domestic, while 5.98 passengers travelled internationally. The first quarter of the current fiscal also saw a total of 7,954 air traffic movements (ATMs), marking a 14% increase from the 6,887 ATMs in the first quarter of previous fiscal.

Infra enhanced

To accommodate more passengers in tune with the rise in traffic, the airport recently enhanced its infrastructure, adding three more check-in counters at the domestic terminal. Further, plans are afoot to further upgrade facilities, said airport authorities in a statement here on Wednesday.

The airport currently offers services to 13 international destinations, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Dammam, Singapore, Male, Kuala Lumpur, and Colombo, and seven domestic destinations, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Kannur. Sharjah was the most travelled to international destination, while Bengaluru topped the domestic list.

