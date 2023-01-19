ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram airport procures four EVs

January 19, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has procured four more electric vehicles (EV) as part of its attempt to achieve Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Level 4+ in the short term and net-zero status in the long term.

These vehicles will be used by the operations and safety teams at the airport for their routine work, said a release issued by the airport here on Thursday.

The airport had procured four EVs for engineering and landside operations in October, 2022.

The electric vehicles will help the airport reduce its carbon emission and thereby reducing its carbon footprint. This switch to electric vehicles is part of a larger plan to convert all its fossil-fuel driven vehicles to electric vehicles, wherever the electric vehicle option is available, by March 2024, said the release.

Plans are afoot to add four more vehicles for ‘follow me operations’ in the airside. Two EV charging stations were commissioned in the domestic and international terminals recently, said the release.

