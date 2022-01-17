Thiruvananthapuram airport official moves for anticipatory bail in rape case

He alleges that he was falsely accused in the case

Giri Madhusoodana Rao, suspended Chief Airport Operator of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, on Monday filed an anticipatory bail petition before the High Court in a rape case registered by the Thumba police.

The allegation of the prosecution against him was that he had seduced a woman employee working under him to come to his flat and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent and thus committed rape.

He said in his petition that he had earlier worked at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in various posts and also worked as airport director of the Vijayawada international airport. He joined the Adani group after his superannuation in July 2021.

The petitioner said that the woman had worked out an emotional attachment with him by telling that she belonged to a very poor family and had a debt of ₹Rs 30 lakh to ₹40 lakh. She also took money from the petitioner in cash on several occasions. After seeing the petitioner’s flat, she turned greedy and asked for ₹20 lakh as loan but the petitioner did not give it. Since the plans of extorting money from the petitioner did not work out, she filed a false complaint alleging rape against him, the petitioner alleged.