Thiruvananthapuram airport official arrested in rape case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 January 2022 21:02 IST

Giri Madhusoodana Rao, a senior official of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport who was suspended from service, was arrested by the Thumba police on Thursday in connection with a rape case registered against him.

The police recorded his arrest and let him off on bail after medical examination in accordance with the anticipatory bail that was earlier granted by the Kerala High Court.

According to Thumba station house officer R. Sivakumar, the accused will remain in ‘limited custody’ until January 31. During the period, he will have to appear before the investigating officer at 9 a.m. every day and whenever required by the officer.

The Adani Group which runs the airport had suspended the accused, who was Chief Airport Officer, after the police had registered the case. He had been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman employee of the airport.

According to the complainant, the accused had allegedly sexually assaulted her after luring her to his flat on January 4.