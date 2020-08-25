Thiruvananthapuram airport: Kerala HC declines to stay further proceedings

Kochi:

25 August 2020 14:23 IST

The Division Bench said it wanted a final hearing on the main pending writ petition challenging the decision of the Airport Authority of India to grant the contract to Adani Enterprises Limited

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday declined to stay further proceedings in pursuance to the Centre government’s approval of grant of lease/concession on right of operation, management and development of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises Limited.

When a petition filed by the State government seeking to stay all further proceedings in pursuance to the Central government’s approval of the lease /concession came up for hearing, the Bench comprising Justices K. Vinod Chandran and T.R. Ravi said that the court was not inclined to consider hearing on the stay petition and it wanted a final hearing on the main pending writ petition challenging the decision of the Airport Authority of India to grant the contract to Adani.

Adjourned to Sept. 15

The court then adjourned to September 15 the writ petition for final hearing.

Advertising

Advertising

The government pointed out that the Supreme Court had set aside a judgment of the High Court dismissing the government’s writ plea against the Airport Authority of India’s (AAI) ‘Request for Proposal’ to grant the right of operation, management and development of the airport to Adani Enterprises Limited. The Supreme Court while passing the verdict had sent back the matter to the High Court for considering the government’s challenge on merit.

However, the Centre had now approved the lease in favour of the Adani group under Section 12A of the Airports Authority of India Act 1994. As a result, necessary contractual transactions would be entered into by the Central government, the AAI and the company following the approval by the Centre. In fact, the State government had substantial proprietary and other rights over the land on which the airport was constructed. Besides, as the grant of lease/concession had been approved when the matter was sub judice, the balance of convenience was in favour of the government, the government said.

Centre-State dispute

The High Court while dismissing the government’s plea had observed that the dispute was between the State of Kerala and the Union government. Only the Supreme Court, and not High Courts, had jurisdiction in such Centre-State disputes. Kerala should have directly filed a suit under Article 131 in the Supreme Court, the High Court had observed

The government had contended that the grant of the right of operation, management, and development of the airport to Adani Enterprises Limited, which had no previous experience in managing airports, was not in public interest and violated the provisions of the AAI Act as well as the proprietary right of the State government over the land where the airport was situated.

The government’s petition had pointed out that the Centre had assured the State in 2003 that taking into account the contribution being made by the State for the acquisition of additional land for the airport, the government would be consulted at the time when a decision to privatise the management of the airport was taken. This assurance had been violated.