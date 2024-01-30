Thiruvananthapuram airport introduces FASTag parking for vehicles

January 30, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has scaled up its automated vehicle parking system with the introduction of FASTag system.

The airport is introducing this upgraded solution to its parking system for passengers, visitors who come to see their families off, and those coming to the airport for meetings and park their vehicles in the designated parking lot.

To facilitate a smooth and quick flow of traffic movement, the airport has designated a lane each at entry and exit for passengers using the FASTag option, an electronic toll collection system. With FASTag, movement of vehicle will be fast and reduce the dwell time for passengers waiting to enter/exit the airport, thus help save on time and fuel, a release from the airport said here on Tuesday.

Passengers entering through the designated FASTag lane at entry should follow the same corresponding lane at exit. Passengers need to pay the standard parking rate and no additional cost is added for this facility. The airport has upgraded the signages at both entry and exit indicating the FASTag lane.

The airport regularly upgrades its technology offering to help improve the day-to-day operations within the airport for a seamless passenger experience .The airport has also considered the needs of passengers who may travel without a FASTag. These passengers will continue following the manual parking process and pass-through lanes which do not have a FASTag facility.