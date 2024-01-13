Thiruvananthapuram airport handles 41.48 lakh passengers in 2023

January 13, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As many as 41.48 lakh passengers travelled through the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in 2023 compared to 33 lakh passengers in 2022.

There is an increase of 25% traffic growth, year on year, said a release issued by the airport here on Friday. The airport also witnessed more than 4 lakh passenger footfalls in December 2023, the highest ever monthly footfall after COVID-19.

Out of 4.14 lakh passengers who travelled through the airport in December, 2.42 lakh were domestic and 1.72 lakh were foreign passengers.

Compared to the passenger movement in December 2022, there was an increase of 26% in the passenger movement through the airport in December 2023. The Thiruvananthapuram airport is already gearing up to improve its infrastructure in view of the increase in number of flights and passengers for a seamless and better travel experience, said the release.

