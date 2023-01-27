Thiruvananthapuram airport gets bullet-resistant vehicle for security

January 27, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Aviation Security Group (ASG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport has been equipped with a bullet-resistant vehicle to augment security. This is the first such vehicle to be deployed for airport security in Kerala.

The indigenous vehicle provides ballistic protection for up to six persons. The armour of the passenger compartment is resistant to bullets and grenades and the floor is protected against detonation of hand grenades. The rear area is protected by an armoured swing door featuring view glass and gun port. A press note issued here said the airport was committed to meeting all statutory security mandates.

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated at the airport on Thursday with a march past by the CISF and a demonstration by the dog squad. Cultural programmes were also organised. Officers from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting who secured top ranks in the national-level fire officers’ course were honoured on the occasion.