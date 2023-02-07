Thiruvananthapuram airport gets Airport Customer Experience Accreditation

February 07, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been honoured with Airport Customer Experience Accreditation by the Airports Council International (ACI), a release issued by the airport here has said.

ACI world’s airport customer experience accreditation is the only accreditation programme in the airport industry that provides a 360 degree view of customer experience management.

Thiruvananthapuram Airport has rolled out various passenger-centric initiatives to facilitate a safe, convenient, and ensured effectiveness of their initiatives through quarterly feedback surveys. The airport is also a forerunner in bringing new technological innovation and stays determined to look beyond the challenges with a holistic approach that puts passengers at the core of every initiatives, said the release on Tuesday.

With the state-of-the-art infrastructure and continual enhancement in technological innovation and advancement for the betterment of passengers, the airport continually strives to facilitate safe travel with comfort to all its passengers, added the release.