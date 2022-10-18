Thiruvananthapuram airport decked up ahead of Deepavali

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 18, 2022 22:01 IST

The Thiruvananthapuram international airport is decked up with dazzling lights to celebrate the festival of Deepavali. Passengers travelling through the airport can indulge in various passenger-centric activities till December 31, 2022, says a release from the airport. A series of activities that include artistically created selfie points with a central theme of ‘Light’ and shopping promotions have been lined up to pep up the festival spirit. Passengers will get their chance to ‘Spin the Wheel’ in both international and domestic security hold areas and get exciting shopping offers from select retail outlets. Passengers who shop for more than ₹2,500 within an hour either at retail or food and beverages outlets will get an assured gift, said the release.  

