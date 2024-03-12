GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thiruvananthapuram airport bags ACI global award

March 12, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has won the best airport award instituted by the Airport Council International (ACI). The International Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award 2023 won by the Thiruvananthapuram airport is in the ‘best arrivals at airports category’, said a release issued by the Thiruvananthapuram airport here on Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram shares the global honour of the best airport at arrivals with two other airports — Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru and the Zayed International Airport, Terminal A in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The ASQ awards are based on passenger feedback and are considered a testament to an airport’s commitment in providing an outstanding customer experience.

Thiruvananthapuram airport’s successful efforts and dedication towards delivering superior customer experience and increased satisfaction for its passengers have been recognized with this global award. The airport’s commitment in providing exceptional facilities has led to this achievement which include enhanced baggage delivery performance, realignment of signages to prominent locations, facelift for the existing toilets, addition in number of immigration counters to reduce the wait time, addition in number of baggage trolleys and soft skill training for airport employees, said the release.

