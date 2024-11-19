Thiruvambadi Devaswom aided in Pooram disruption, Cochin Devaswom Board tells HC

The Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) in a report submitted to the Kerala High Court on Tuesday highlighted its suspicions that representatives of the Thiruvambadi Devaswom must have aided the efforts by certain political parties to influence the Lok Sabha elections.

The alleged interference includes disrupting the Pooram by involving individuals who had no connection to the festival or the Thiruvambadi Devaswom in discussions.

The involvement of a few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had further strengthened these suspicions. Adding to the controversy, Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi openly intervened in the issue. Despite it being a no-traffic zone, he broke the law by using a Sevabharathi ambulance, allegedly to provoke anger and further his electoral interests. He also spread false information through channels and social media, claiming that the Pooram was in disarray. The board’s report further states that Mr. Gopi had spread the news that issues had been settled following his intervention.

A glaring example of the conspiracy is the delay of the fireworks display, which was scheduled for 3 p.m. but was postponed until 7.15 a.m. the next day. This delay should be viewed as an unethical pressure tactic by the Thiruvambadi Devaswom, the report says.

Moreover, the Thiruvambadi Devaswom agreed to participate in the fireworks display only on the condition that all individuals they nominated be allowed into the Pooram ground.

For the first time in the history of the Thrissur Pooram, a festival attended by lakhs of people, the Pooram was arbitrarily reduced to a mere formality due to the obstinacy of one of its partner temples. This led to an unprecedented delay in the most popular fireworks display, disappointing thousands of spectators who had gathered to witness the Pooram, it said.

It further says that there would be a chance for conflicts and pressure tactics during the Thrissur Pooram in the coming years. A high-power committee should be formed under the aegis of the Cochin Devaswom Board in coordination with the district administration and Thrissur Corporation to ensure proper conduct of the Pooram rituals in the future. The board also sought direction from the High Court in this regard. The report was filed in response to a batch of petitions about the Pooram disruption.