Thiruvallam death: inquiry under way, autopsy held

An inquiry led by the local magistrate has commenced into the death of an assault accused while in custody at the Thiruvallam police station.

The autopsy of the deceased, Suresh Kumar of Nelliyode, was also held at the Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. While the police did not divulge the findings of the post-mortem examination, sources pointed to the possibility of cardiac arrest being the cause of death. However, further tests have been ordered to ascertain the circumstances that led to the fatal condition.

Following the examination, the body was handed over to the family of the deceased. The cremation was held later on Suresh’s house compound. Prior to the autopsy, the magistrate led the inquest proceedings at the private hospital in the city where Suresh had died after being referred from a government hospital at Poonthura.

Meanwhile, State Police Complaints Authority chairman V.K. Mohanan inspected the Thiruvallam police station as part of a preliminary inquiry launched into the death. He clarified that he had not received a complaint in the incident and that the visit was made on the basis of media reports to ascertain if all procedural norms were met by the police during the arrest.

After examining the general diary entries for discrepancies, Mr. Mohanan instructed the police officials to produce CCTV footage that pertained to Suresh’s custody.

‘Moral policing’

The complainant in the case told media persons that he, his wife, and a friend were subjected to moral policing and extortion by the gang led by Suresh when they had visited Judgekunnu for sightseeing. The gang had also assaulted him before they were apprehended by the police, he alleged.

Following his arrest along with four others, Suresh had developed chest pain and was soon hospitalised. His relatives, however, accused the police of custodial torture that led to the death. (EOM)