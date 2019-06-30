Thiruvalla to sport more green spots

Thiruvalla municipal chairman Cherian Polachirackal inaugurated the greening project of the Haritha Keralam Mission at a function held in the Thiruvalla Medical Mission compound at Thiruvalla on Sunday.

Mr. Polachirackal said the project had been launched in association with the civic body and the hospital.

Hospital Chief Executive Officer George Koshy said the hospital administration had joined hands with the Haritha Keralam Mission and the civic body for planting saplings of fruit and shade trees at select areas in the town limits.

As part of the project, various places used as waste dumps would be cleared and converted to green spots by planting saplings.

Mr. Koshy said the hospital administration had decided to plant 1,000 medicinal plants too in the hospital compound.

Biju S., municipal secretary, and Jiboy Varghese, TMM administrator, spoke on the importance of afforestation.