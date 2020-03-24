Kerala

Thiruvalla municipal chairman elected

R. Jayakumar of Indian National Congress has been unanimously elected the new chairman of Thiruvalla municipality as the Opposition Left Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party members abstained from voting held at the municipal council hall on Monday.

Mr. Jayakumar’s election was against the backdrop of the stepping down of former chairman Cherian Polachirackal of Kerala Congress(M).

