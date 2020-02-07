Thiruvabharanam safe: PPMC

The sacred jewellery, Thiruvabharanam, of the presiding deity at Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple is safe and secure at the strongroom of the Srambickal Palace at Pandalam, Pandalam Palace Managing Committee (PPMC) general secretary A.N. Narayana Varma has said. Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Varma said the palace had been the custodian of the Thiruvabharanam and, accepting this fact, the State government had given due armed protection to the palace strongroom.

He said the PPMC had provided foolproof security cover, including CCTV monitoring, to the palace strongroom.

The Kerala Police also deployed armed guards outside the strongroom.

List of ornaments

Mr. Varma said the PPMC had already prepared a list of ornaments comprising the Thiruvabharanam and it would be submitted before the Supreme Court soon. The sacred ornaments and puja accessories in pure gold and silver, studded with jewels, were offered to the Ayyappa temple by King Rajashekhara Varma of the erstwhile Pandalam royal kingdom who is believed to be the foster father of Ayyappa aka Manikanta, centuries ago.

A good number of Ayyappa devotees make it a point to worship the Thiruvabharanam kept at the palace strongroom during the pilgrimage season.

It has been a custom since the past several decades to take the sacred jewellery in a unique ceremonial procession, escorted by a royal designate, all the way from Pandalam to Sabarimala, for the Makaravilakku festival.