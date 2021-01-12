Thiruvabharanam procession sets off

No palace representative this time

The customary procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam (sacred jewellery of the presiding deity at Sabarimala) set off to the Sabarimala Sannidhanam from Pandalam at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The three boxes containing the Thiruvabharanam was being carried on the head by a 25-member team headed by Kulathinal Gangadharan Pillai. A team of Travancore Devaswom Board officials and the police are accompanying the procession.

Meanwhile, no representative of Pandalam place is accompanying the procession this time due to defilement (Aashulam).

The proceedings during the day began with the authorities shifting the sacred jewellery from a strong room of the Srambickal palace to the adjoining Valiyakoickal Sastha Temple. It was later taken out by 1 p.m. following the felicitation of the group members.

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 regulations, a huge number of devotees thronged the palace and the temple to witness the occasion.

The procession, which began in the afternoon, is slated to reach Laha on Wednesday after halting at the Puthiyakavu Devi Temple at Ayroor on Tuesday night. After an overnight stay at Laha, it will reach the Sannidhanam via Valiyanavattom and Saramkuthi on Thursday afternoon.

The presiding deity at the Ayyappa temple will be adorned with the sacred jewellery prior to the deeparadhana ritual on the Makaravilakku day that falls on January 14.

The Pathanamthitta police have initiated steps to avoid crowding of people along the procession route. In view of the regulations, the authorities have imposed strict curbs on the receptions to be accorded to the procession at different points.