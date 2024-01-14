Thiruvabharanam procession sets off to Sabarimala

January 14, 2024 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The customary procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam (sacred jewellery of the presiding deity at Sabarimala) set off to the Sannidhanam from Pandalam at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The boxes containing the Thiruvabharanam were being carried by a 26-member team headed by Kulathinal Gangadharan Pillai.

TDB team

A team of Travancore Devaswom Board officials and the police are accompanying the procession.

No representative of Pandalam Palace is accompanying the procession this time. The procession, which began in the afternoon, is slated to reach Laha on Sunday after halting at Puthiyakavu Devi Temple at Ayroor on Saturday night.

After an overnight stay at Laha, it will reach the Sabarimala Sannidhanam via Valiyanavattom and Saramkuthi on Monday afternoon.

The presiding deity of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will be adorned with the sacred jewellery prior to the Deeparadhana ritual on the Makaravilakku day, which falls of January 15.

