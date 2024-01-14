ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvabharanam procession sets off to Sabarimala

January 14, 2024 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

After an overnight stay at Laha, the Thiruvabharanam will reach the Sabarimala Sannidhanam via Valiyanavattom and Saramkuthi on Monday afternoon

The Hindu Bureau

In the midst of piety:The Thiruvabharanam procession being taken out from Pandalam Palace on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

The customary procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam (sacred jewellery of the presiding deity at Sabarimala) set off to the Sannidhanam from Pandalam at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The boxes containing the Thiruvabharanam were being carried by a 26-member team headed by Kulathinal Gangadharan Pillai.

TDB team

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of Travancore Devaswom Board officials and the police are accompanying the procession.

No representative of Pandalam Palace is accompanying the procession this time. The procession, which began in the afternoon, is slated to reach Laha on Sunday after halting at Puthiyakavu Devi Temple at Ayroor on Saturday night.

After an overnight stay at Laha, it will reach the Sabarimala Sannidhanam via Valiyanavattom and Saramkuthi on Monday afternoon.

The presiding deity of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will be adorned with the sacred jewellery prior to the Deeparadhana ritual on the Makaravilakku day, which falls of January 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US