Thiruthiparambu in Thrissur to shun sanitary napkins 

Menstrual cups will be distributed to women and girls  

Mini Muringatheri Thrissur
November 11, 2022 19:55 IST

Thiruthiparambu, a small village near Wadakkanchery, is all set to shun environmentally-hazardous sanitary napkins.

The village in Thrissur district that constitutes the 29th division of the Wadakkanchery municipality, is preparing its girls and women to shift to the more hygienic and environmentally-friendly menstrual cups. The cups are flexible and have a longer lifespan.

We started thinking about the project during the COVID-19 period, says Joyel Manjila, division councillor.

“My division has two Laksham Veedu colonies and a Scheduled Caste colony. Women in the colonies, who were struggling financially during the lockdown, found it difficult to spend money on sanitary napkins. It was then that I thought about distributing ‘menstrual caps’, which can be used for up to five years. Also, the success of a similar project implemented in Kumbalangi inspired me,” said 25-year-old Mr. Manjila, who is doing internship of his doctorate programme in pharmacy from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka.

In Thiruthiparambu, there are more than 350 girls and women in the 10-52 age group. It is estimated that on an average, each of them spends ₹120-150 a month on sanitary pads. Many find them unaffordable and use cloth instead, which leads to many health issues. They environmental hazards caused by the soiled pads is another concern, he pointed out.

However, pursuing and preparing the villagers mentally to use the comparatively lesser-known menstrual caps was not an easy task.

“People here are not familiar with the idea. I presented the idea in the weekly meeting of Kudumbashree workers first. Some of them had seen the product in shops and some others had heard about it.”

In the first phase, menstrual cups will be distributed among 200 Kudumbasree workers next month. Gynaecologists have been roped in to conduct awareness programmes among the women. They will be conducting doubt clearing sessions form next week. Students and health workers will conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns.

Mr. Manjila said some companies have already expressed willingness to buy the cups through their CSR funds.

