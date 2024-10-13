GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thirty companies from Kerala to take part in GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai

Published - October 13, 2024 09:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty companies from Kerala will participate in the five-day, 44th edition of GITEX Global, the international tech and startup show taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 18.

Kerala IT will have a 110 sq m pavilion at GITEX 2024 themed ‘Powering innovation’, featuring the State’s IT ecosystem’s focus on leveraging technology for sustainable development and social progress.

The contingent of 30 companies includes ten each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode, a statement said. They will have on display products and conduct demos across a range of technological domains including data analytics, AI, cybersecurity, website development, ERP solutions, mobile app development, DevOps and cloud services.

Vishnu V. Nair and Prajeet Prabhakaran from High Power IT Committee, Government of Kerala, will represent Kerala IT at the event, a statement said.

The Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala, is supporting Kerala IT for the event in Dubai.

Published - October 13, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.