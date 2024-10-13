Thirty companies from Kerala to take part in GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai

Thirty companies from Kerala will participate in the five-day, 44th edition of GITEX Global, the international tech and startup show taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 18.

Kerala IT will have a 110 sq m pavilion at GITEX 2024 themed ‘Powering innovation’, featuring the State’s IT ecosystem’s focus on leveraging technology for sustainable development and social progress.

The contingent of 30 companies includes ten each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode, a statement said. They will have on display products and conduct demos across a range of technological domains including data analytics, AI, cybersecurity, website development, ERP solutions, mobile app development, DevOps and cloud services.

Vishnu V. Nair and Prajeet Prabhakaran from High Power IT Committee, Government of Kerala, will represent Kerala IT at the event, a statement said.

The Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala, is supporting Kerala IT for the event in Dubai.