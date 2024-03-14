GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thirteen more farms to achieve carbon-neutral status

March 14, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

After declaring the State Seed Farm at Aluva as the first to achieve carbon-neutral status, the Agriculture department is gearing up to add 13 more of its farms and the Athirappilly tribal valley project area to the list.

Thirteen more farms of the department have kicked off the process for securing the carbon-neutral tag, said Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had declared the State Seed Farm, Aluva, as carbon neutral on December 10, 2022.

The 13 farms cover 552 hectares. The list features district farms, State Seed Farms and the Sugarcane Farm at Pandalam.

The Integrated Farming Systems Research Station (IFSRS) at Karamana is the implementing agency for the selected farms in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts. The Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) is the implementing agency for Kollam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Athirappilly. The College of Climate Change and Environmental Science (CCC&ES) under Kerala Agricultural University will implement the project in farms in Kottayam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad and Idukki.

