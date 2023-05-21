Thirteen devices seized from Kollam in connection with Operation P-Hunt

May 21, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOLLAM

Thirteen devices were seized and sent for forensic tests from the district following multiple raids conducted by Kollam City Police on Sunday in connection with Operation P-Hunt.

Action was taken against persons who searched and shared Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on the internet and the raids were part of a Statewide operation.

The raid was conducted in 10 different places of the district under four assistant commissioners and inspectors. Devices such as mobile phones, memory cards, and SIM cards, were seized by officials from Kollam West, Anchalumoodu, Sakthikulangara, Eravipuram, Kilikollur, Paravur, Kottiyam, Chathannur, and Chavara Thekumbhagam, coming under Kollam city limits. The devices were sent to the forensic science lab for scientific examination by the court.

According to the police, devices were seized from migrant workers, students, youth, professionals, and daily wage workers. The inspections were carried out following the joint surveillance by the cyber units working at the State police headquarters and district police headquarters to monitor social media.

District Police Chief Merin Joseph said arrests would be recorded after the forensic examination of the seized devices. The raids were coordinated by City Cyber Cell and led by Kollam Additional Deputy Commissioner Sony Oommen Koshy, Kollam City C Branch Assistant Commissioner Zacharia Mathew, and City Cyber Police Station Inspector.