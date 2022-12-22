Third season of Haritha Vidyalayam on Victers from Friday

December 22, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The third season of the Haritha Vidyalayam education reality show that spotlights excellence achieved by State schools will be telecast on KITE Victers channel from Friday.

Two episodes will be telecast every day from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The show will be telecast again the next day at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KITE Victers.

The first episode will be a curtain raiser. As many as 109 of the 453 schools that applied are taking part in the reality show.

Schools are gives scores on the basis of application in the preliminary round, school visit, and performance during the floor shoot. Only after the telecast of the 109 schools in the first round is completed will the ones for the next round be announced.

Prizes will be given away in the grand finale to be held in February-end. The prize money for the top three positions is ₹20 lakh, ₹15 lakh, and ₹10 lakh respectively. Other schools in the last round will receive ₹2 lakh each. Students who perform well during the floor show too will receive prizes this year.

The show can also be viewed on KITE Victers channel’s web and mobile app and YouTube and Facebook platforms. The schedule will be available on hv.kite.kerala.gov.in.