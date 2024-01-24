Third schoolteacher cluster training on Saturday

January 24, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The third teacher cluster training of this academic year will be held on Saturday.

It will be a holiday for classes I to X on Saturday owing to the cluster training.

As many as 51,515 lower primary teachers, 40,036 upper primary teachers, and 42,989 high school teachers will take part in the training.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty convened a meeting of senior officials of the General Education department ahead of the cluster training. Besides assistant education officers, district education officers, deputy directors of education, General Education Principal Secretary Rani George, Director of General Education Shanavas S., Samagra Shiksha, Kerala project director Supriya A.R., Vidyakiranam State coordinator C. Ramakrishnan attended the meeting.

There will be 40-50 teachers in one batch for the cluster training. There will be two resource persons for each batch too.

The lower primary teacher training will be held on class basis at the panchayat level, upper primary training on subject basis at the block resource centre level, and high school training on subject basis at the education district level.

Review of academic activities taken up in classrooms after the last cluster training, sharing of second-term exam evaluation feedback, planning of portions to be studied till February end, and inform teachers about ‘Padhanotsavam’ that is held to share students’ excellence with parents and society will be held during the training, a statement here on Wednesday said.

Cluster trainings were held earlier on October 7 and November 23 last year.