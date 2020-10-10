Kerala

Third phase of LLB allotments

The third phase centralised allotment list for admission to the integrated five-year LLB course in government and private self-financing law colleges for the year 2020-21 has been published on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (www.cee.kerala.gov.in).

The allotment has been made on the basis of online options registered until October 6. The seats reserved under sports quota have also been allotted. Those who have received fresh allotment or an allotment change have been instructed to secure admission at the allotted college between October 12 and 16. Any seats that remain vacant after the third phase of allotments will be filled through mop-up allotments.

