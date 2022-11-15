Third phase of FMD vaccination drive begins in the State

November 15, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

The State government aims to eliminate foot-and-mouth disease in the State within eight years, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.

She was speaking here on Tuesday at the State-level inauguration of the third phase of the FMD vaccination drive under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP). “The government has been implementing some comprehensive schemes to solve the issues faced by the farmers in the dairy and animal husbandry sectors. Discussions are under way with other States to bring in a legislation to check adulteration of cattle and poultry feed,” she said. She added that the increase in milk production will be calculated by recording the quantity of milk distributed to dairy societies and households. “The second instalment of the subsidy given by the government to the dairy farmers will be distributed by the end of November.”

The drive to vaccinate 13,41,996 cows and 1,01,504 buffaloes in the State will end on December 8. A total of 1,916 squads that include a vaccinator and helper have been formed in the State for the 21-day vaccination campaign. In Kollam, the target is to vaccinate a total of 1,19,193 cows and buffaloes, and the 140 squads in the district will visit the houses of farmers to vaccinate the cattle.

Veterinary surgeon or senior veterinary surgeon of each panchayat will be in charge of the implementation of the drive and vaccination and related services will be provided completely free of cost. Monitoring committees have been constituted at district level and taluk level for effective implementation, and District Collector is the chairperson of the district monitoring committee. Ear tags and health cards will also be issued along with vaccination.

Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, presided over the function while Sasthamcotta block panchayat president Ansar Shafi, district panchayat member Shyamalayamma, Poruvazhi grama panchayat president Binu Mangalat, and district Animal Husbandry Officer K. Ajilast were also present.